Rival Cult Clashes Claim Two Lives in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Rivalry between two cult groups, Aye and Eiye confraternities in Ondo town, Ondo State, had led to the death of no fewer than two persons.

One of the deceased identified as Olaleye Isiaka was reportedly killed on Monday night while the second victim, whose identity had not been revealed as at the time of filing this report was shot dead early morning on Tuesday.

“Isiaka was a member of Eiye confraternity, in company of some of his friends at a joint near Akure Motor Park in the town when members of the rival group attacked him.

“When the attackers reached the scene, they started shooting sporadically; the people around the area had to run helter skelter for safety. Isiaka too attempted to escape from the scene but he was shot several times and clubbed until he gave up the ghost”, an eye witness said.

Commenting on the matter, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

“We only have the identity of one of the deceased, Isiaka, he is a notorious cultist in the town.

“He was killed by a rival cult group. The second person was killed this (Tuesday) morning by a reprisal of the Isiaka’s group to the rival group but we are yet to know his identity.

“Investigation has commenced and efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act”, the PPRO said.