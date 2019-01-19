Ezekwesili Knocks Buhari, Atiku for Staying Away from Debate

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Speaking at the presidential debate organised by the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Saturday, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obi Ezekwesili, said by absenting themselves from the debate, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were not prepared for leadership.

She said: “I am not surprised that they are not here. They just simply announced their exit from governance.

“It is important for us to acknowledge that there is a political class that needs to pave way for our country. The idea that the people will be subordinated to the whims and caprices of our politicians is a total anomaly. Today, as we focus on competitive ideas that will move our country forward, if the two dominant political parties care about the Nigerian people, they would come here in order to have a contest of ideas on how we will fix Nigeria.”