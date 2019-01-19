Attack on Saraki  Very Shameful, Says Ortom

By George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the family house of Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Kwara State.

Ortom described the act as shameful, barbaric and capable of heightening tension in Kwara State and the country at large.

He said the use of thugs backed by police to intimidate and silence political opponents must be condemned by all Nigerians as the country prepares for this year’s elections.

The governor stresses that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration ought not to focus only on the coming elections but remember that their tenure runs till May 29, 2019 within which time they are responsible for the security of lives and property of every Nigerian.

He urged security operatives to show sincerity in their hunt for those suspected to be responsible for the attack on the Senate president’s house, even if they are supporters of the ruling APC.

He cautioned youths not to allow themselves to be used by some politicians to assault opponents.

Meanwhile, Governor Ortom has tendered an apology for supporting and voting president Buhari in the 2015 elections.

He gave the apology today while interacting with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), at the NKST Church in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area.

He stated that just like former President Olusegun Obasanjo had apologised to Nigerians, he was doing same because the President Buhari-led administration has not only lived up to expectation but was also condoning the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen across the country.

According to him, all complaints for the arrest and prosecution of leaders of Fulani groups that sponsored the killing of people in the state and destruction property fell on deaf ears.

Governor Ortom stated that while his kinsmen the late Presidents Shehu Shagari and Umaru Yar’adua appointed several Tiv people ministers in their cabinets President Buhari has appointed none inspite of the fact that the ethnic group which voted massively for him in 2015 is estimated to be the fourth largest in the country.

The Governor stated that the Buhari administration has brought more hardship on Nigerians and people of the state in different ways, pointing out that Nigerians cannot afford another four years of that kind of leadership that would further plunge them into more crises.

He solicited support for his re-election and that of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President as well as all other candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming general elections, stressing that under Atiku, Nigeria would be better.

Governor Ortom while speaking with traditional rulers in the area had appealed that they should support the PDP Benue North West Senatorial Candidate, Mr Orker Jev, who is a member of the House of Representatives, to replace their son, Senator George Akume, insisting that the former was more effective at the National Assembly.