Fadekemi Olude Vows to Reclaim Title

ACCESS LAGOS MARATHON

After being beaten to the first position among Nigerian (female) runners at the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Olude Fadekemi, has vowed to reclaim her crown at next month’s race.

Olude who is the current national record holder in the 20km Walk Race finished as the number one Nigeria woman at the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, but she dropped to second place in 2018; losing the crown to Deborah Pam.

To reclaim the number one position at the 2019 Marathon, Olude revealed that she has since stepped up her training schedule and she was equally working extra hard to ensure a resounding victory this term.

“I was not too happy that I could not defend my title last year, I only finished in second place but this year, I want the first position again,” she said.

Olude who had a memorable 2018 in which she represented Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in Australia and also emerged as a gold medal winner at the National Sports Festival among many other accomplishments said she was keen to start 2019 brightly with a win at the Lagos Marathon.

“The year 2018 was very good for me but of course I want 2019 to be better, starting with the Lagos Marathon, I will also be competing at the All African Games and many other competitions this year,” Olude said.

Asked who her major threat could be at the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Olude identified Deborah Pam as her major threat but promised to give her a run for her money this year.

As a means of encouraging Nigerian runners, a separate prize category has always been in place to reward the local runners outside the general prizes for all runners from across the world.