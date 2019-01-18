Ekiti Assembly Removes Deputy Speaker, Passes 2019 Budget

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

For the second time in four years, the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Segun Adewumi, was again removed Thursday by lawmakers for alleged gross misconduct.

Adewumi, representing Ekiti West constituency I in the assembly was elected on June 6, 2015, as number two man in the assembly before being removed in 2017 by pro-Governor Ayodele Fayose lawmakers for alleged disloyalty.

When Governor Kayode Fayemi took over in October 16, 2018, he was reinstated to his former position following suspension of the then Speaker, Hon. Kola Oluwawole; his deputy, Sina Animasaun, and 12 other Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) members.

Adewumi was removed again for the second time having been accused of disloyalty and causing disaffection among lawmakers.

Source in the assembly said: “He was removed during the plenary for committing some offences.”

Adewumi was impeached for alleged gross legislative misconduct at the assembly plenary in Ado-Ekiti.

Hon Olaposi Omodara representing Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency 1 was elected as the new deputy speaker by members present at the plenary.

The Leader of Government Business in the assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, moved the motion for the removal of the Deputy Speaker.

He was seconded by Hon Akinniyi Sunday, while the motion for the appointment of the new deputy speaker was moved by Hon Olanrewaju Olayoju and seconded by Hon Cecelia Dada.

Meanwhile, the assembly has passed the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N129.9billion submitted to it by the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on December 21, 2018.

The passing of the bill followed the presentation of a report of the Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation at plenary in Ado-Ekiti.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Badejo Anifowose, identified several key areas in the budget that included the desire of the Fayemi administration to e

stablish an efficient strategy to revamp the state economy.

He remarked that the 2019 budget estimates were also structured to improve the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and block all illicit leakages of accruals to government purse.

Anifowose said the sum of N72.7 billion of the budget goes to recurrent while N57.2 billion will be expended on capital expenditures.

He expressed confidence that the budget would lay the needed foundation to actualise the four-point agenda of the state government.

The budget was unanimously passed by the lawmakers after the Leader of Government Business, Aribisogan, moved the motion for its passage.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Adeniran Alagbada, praised his colleagues for their prompt action on the budget proposal, and urged them to remain steadfast towards making the entire people of the state benefit adequately from the dividend of democracy.