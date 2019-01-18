Chika Lann and Her Millions

Vanessa Obioha

After becoming an internet sensation with her awkward claim that her hair style- a crown of threaded hair- costs N40m, the ex-model Chika Lann recently unveiled the name of her new film project.

Prior to the unveiling at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Lann took to her Instagram page to whet the appetite of her fans regarding the movie.

Titled ‘The Millions’ the model couldn’t provide details about the movie at a press conference except for the actors who will be featured in the movie, the director and the writer.

The sketchy narrative given suggests that the movie revolves around a character who plans the biggest scam of all time. Ramsey Nouah will play the lead role while others like AY the comedian, Nancy Isime, Ali Nuhu, Toyin Abraham and Blossom Chukwujekwu will provide supporting roles.

The film which will be directed by Toka Mcbaror was written by Tunde Apalowo. Filming will commence this month.