Again Zimbabwe Cuts off Internet Services

The authorities in Zimbabwe have again cut off internet services, four days after the start of anti-government protests that have seen at least five people killed and dozens seriously injured.

The country’s largest mobile operator – Econet – said it’s been ordered to shut services until further notice, though the order is being challenged in court.

Critics say a similar blackout earlier in the week was aimed at blocking images of the Zimbabwean security forces’ heavy-handed actions against demonstrators.

A doctors’ association said its members have treated more than 170 people since Monday –some with gunshot wounds, some with dog bites.

On Thursday, the European Union (EU) condemned Zimbabwe’s security forces for what it called their “disproportionate force” against demonstrators.(BBC)