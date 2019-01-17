PayAttitude Offers New Solution to JAMB Candidates

Following announcement by The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board of the commencement of sale of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination form to candidates from January 10, 2019, PayAttitude has offered Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates nationwide a convenient dependable payment option to purchase the forms.

This comes with the expansion of the payment options for the purchase of forms for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to include the innovative Pay-With-Phone Number on PayAttitude which enables parents, guardians and sponsors to authorise payments from wherever they are in a simple and convenient manner.

A statement explained that during registration for examination or any other service provided by JAMB, candidates wishing to make payments would simply enter the phone number of their parent, guardian or sponsor on the PoS, WEB, Mobile or any other payment channel.

The sponsor would instantly be prompted to authorise the payment by simply entering a 6-digit PIN on his or her phone.

In addition to convenience and lifestyle, PayAttitude Pay-With-Phone-Number offers higher security features including 6-digit PIN; entering PIN only on your phone or personal device and use of phone number instead of account or card number, name or other personal information at the payment channel.

“PayAttitude is the 1st and only multibank USSD and APP with Pay-with-Phone-Number for PoS, ATM, WEB, Mobile and Person-to-Person transactions.

“PayAttitude is available to customers of many leading Nigerian banks who can link their accounts by dialing *569# or downloading the App from Playstore and App store.

“Participating banks include Access Bank, Diamond Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, Heritage Bank, Sterling Bank, United Bank for Africa, Unity Bank , Polaris Bank and Zenith Bank,” the statement added.