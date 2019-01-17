I Will Continue to Fight Corruption, Buhari Insists

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his administration will continue to fight corruption in the country.

Addressing the people of Kogi State Wednesday during his presidential campaign in Lokoja, Buhari said he was impressed with the large turnout of people.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed that corruption has affected the development of the country.

He stressed that his administration had been able to block financial leakages, adding that corruption will be eradicated completely from the society, noting that he will continue to secure the country at all cost.

Buhari said he would resuscitate railway transport in the country which he alleged was destroyed by past administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He warned the people of Kogi State not to make the mistake of voting for PDP in the forthcoming general election.

Also speaking at the campaign ground, the Campaign Director General, Rotimi Amechi, said the election is between APC and PDP, stressing that APC is the party for the poor while PDP is the party for the rich in the country.

He noted that Itakpe-Warri railway line, when completed, over 1,000 people would be employed.

According to him, “We are struggling to recover the stolen money. You can’t compare 16 years to just four years of Buhari’s administration.

“For 34 years, Itakpe-Warri Rail was abandoned. We have also done well in securing the lives and property of Nigeria.

“We will do more work if you give us another four years. APC is for the youths, therefore, they should vote and defend their votes.”

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in his speech, thanked the people of the state for the large turnout.

He noted that the choice is between the good and the bad as the people of state have resolved to vote for Buhari.

“We shall win every polling unit in the state. The future belongs to us. Buhari is the only answer for our future to shine. We are already celebrating Buhari’s victory,” he said.