CAF Suspends Lobi Stars Player from Champions League

The axe of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fallen on Lobi Stars following incidents that occurred in their last December encounter with Kenya’s Gor Mahia.

At a meeting of the Disciplinary Council of CAF on Sunday, Lobi’s player, John Lawrence, was given a two-match suspension from the competition.

Lobi is also fined $15,000 for the player’s action and also for the pitch invasion at the match and the crowd incitement by the master of ceremony at the stadium.

According to a release by CAF, which detailed all other disciplinary decisions, John Lawrence was found guilty of fighting two Gor Mahia players, Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango.

The Gor Mahia players are also fined and suspended. In the hearing chaired by South African Raymond Hack, his vice Osman Yassin from Djibouti and three other members, the five-bench board established unsporting behaviours from the three players.

The Jury also concluded that the master of ceremony, incited the local team’s fans to push the Gor Mahia players and also got the supporters to invade the pitch.

Joash Achieng Onyango of Gor Mahia was found guilty of using abusive language towards the referees and while another Kenyan player; Haron Shakava kicked the goalkeeper of Lobi Stars.

Lawrence was suspended from last week’s encounter with Sundowns and will also miss the away match with Asec Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire.