Buhari Can’t Secure Nigerians, Atiku Insists

Secondus vows to retrieve Osun stolen mandate

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday stated that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot secure the country.

This is coming as the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, vowed to retrieve what he called the party’s stolen mandate in Osun State.

Speaking at a presidential campaign rally at Freedom Square, Osogbo, in Osun State, Atiku said that Buhari has failed the country by not providing adequate security to Nigerians.

Atiku, who urged people of the state not to allow APC to steal the coming votes, enjoined them to vote for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming elections.

He alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently giving out uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to the ruling party and promised to resist the devilish move.

Atiku, however, promised to give women 30 per cent of the positions in his government if given the mandate.

Also, the PDP National Chairman, Secondus, said the mandate stolen in the Osun State election would be taken back from APC in the state.

He said INEC will not be allowed to rig the coming elections, saying the APC has been a sleeping party for the past four years Secondus also posited that the Buhari -led government has ruined the economy of the country while Nigerians are not safe.

Secondus also called on the acting Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu to clean up the mess of former IG, Ibrahim Idris, urging him to protect Nigerians and not a few cabal in the presidency.

He said, “We welcome on behalf of the party the new Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu. You are to serve Nigerians, please clean up the mess of the former IG Idris. He served APC.

“We encourage you to serve Nigerians. That is the institution to protect the people and not to secure a section of people, not to secure a section of the cabal, but to secure all Nigerians. No be so? We warn INEC, you cannot rig Nigerians.”

The national chairman said that never again would the ruling APC steal the mandate of the people, and never again would they steal the mandate of Osun State, adding, “they stole it temporarily but by the grace of God that will be restored.”

Secondus equally called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to be neutral.

He stressed that under the present government, the economy has collapsed, the security has collapsed, and the government is broke.

According to him, “You are also aware that the president denies everything that is going on. He does not know anything, he is not aware of anything. Now we need a president who will work for 24 hours in a day, to provide employment to the people, not the APC government that is sleeping. In the last four years they have been sleeping and yet there is increase in unemployment all over the land and hunger is everywhere. Are we better now than before?”

Secondus said the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku, is a tested democrat that would deliver the country. He then called on the new IG, Mr. Abubakar Adamu Mohammed, to secure the country from collapse and secure all Nigerians.

In his remarks the PDP Chairman in Osun State, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, said he is sure that 80 per cent of votes will come from the state.

A former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, noted that there is no other party in Nigeria than PDP.

He then urged the people of the state to support Atiku to become the president of the country.

Also the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said only Atiku can bring back Nigerian to her rightful position.

Oyinlola said that if Buhari cannot protect Katsina State from bandits, he can’t protect Nigeria. He stressed that Nigerians have to be conscious of the fact that they were deceived by Buhari in 2015.

The former governor of Osun State said, “When Buhari was coming to government, he promised and told us that one of his cardinal focus his restructuring. When he came to power, he told us that he does not know or understand the meaning of restructuring that is a clean, clear deceit.”

“He promised us good security. When he came in, we had problem with Boko Haram in Borno State, but today there is hardly any part of the country where security challenges are not present. It has come to a point where a governor is asking for emergency rule. In fact the governor of Katsina state lamented that he is overwhelmed with security situation.”

“If Buhari cannot provide security in his own state, do you think he would provide it in Osun state? That is why I’m telling you that we should think and vote the man who known restructuring from the beginning, that is Abubakar Atiku.”