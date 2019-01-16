Annang People Pledge Support, Loyalty to Emmanuel

The people of Annang across the world have pledged support and loyalty to the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, scoring him high on his industrialisation efforts in the state.

The people of Annang have also expressed their admiration of Emmanuel’s administration.

This decision was reached at the 2019 Ati Annang Foundation Annual General Meeting held at the association’s international Secretariat at Ikot Ekpene.

In a statement signed by the International President of Ati Annang Foundation, Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan, and the Secretary General, Dr. Gloria W. Inyang, the association commended the statesman attributes of the governor in handling state’s affairs.

“The Foundation notes and commends the statesmanship, vision and avant-garde simplicity that our Governor, Udom Emmanuel has brought to the governance process in Akwa Ibom State. Therefore, the Annang people are totally in support and loyal to the present Government headed by Mr. Udom Emmanuel. Further, the Foundation expresses her deep gratitude for the continuous support of the governor to the Foundation especially towards the completion of the Foundation secretariat. This gesture is not taken for granted.

The foundation commended governor Emmanuel for his laudable feats in the industrialisation sector. The said, “The Foundation notes with satisfaction, the industrialisation and developmental strides of Governor Udom Emmanuel” In addition, they urged the governor to create more industries across all the senatorial districts. The group urged all Akwa Ibom citizens to be united irrespective of tribal differences.