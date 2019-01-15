Idris Bows out, Hands over to Adamu

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, Tuesday, bowed out of Office after attaining the age of 60.

Idris, according to a presidential directive, is to hand over the helms of leadership at the Force to Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, as Acting Inspector General of Police.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, DCP Jimoh Moshood, described Adamu, who hails from Lafia in Nasarawa State as a thorough breed and versatile police officer.

“The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, mni hails from Lafia, Nasarawa State and a holder of BSc. Geography. He enlisted into the Force on 1st February, 1986 as Cadet Assistant Inspector General of Police.

“Ag. IG Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, mni is a versatile and seasoned Police Officer, a professional per excellence. He attended several Senior Officer Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention, Control and Management within and outside Nigeria”, the statement read.

Moshood said before his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He added that the Acting IG was also Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu States and also Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State.

Moshood however said Idris thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria for the opportunity given to him to serve under his administration as Inspector General of Police.

He said Idris also expressed gratitude to all Nigerians across the country for the cooperation and support they accorded him and the entire personnel of the Force during his tenure and enjoined them to extend the same level of support and assistance to his successor, Ag. IG Mohammed Adamu.