Buhari Set to Name AIG as New IG

Barring any last- minute change in decision, President Muhammadu Buhari is set to name an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Abubakar Adamu Mohammed, as the new Inspector General of Police (IG) to replace Ibrahim Idris.

Idris reportedly met with the president at the State House yesterday afternoon, a visit police sources said has become a tradition for outgoing IGs in recent years.

“We have a new police IG,” a senior officer told Premium Times yesterday night. “Ibrahim Idris has gone home to move his things from the official quarters and we are now waiting for a formal handing over.”

The source spoke to Premium Times under anonymity to avoid being castigated as disclosing crucial information before formal announcement.

He is also known within police circles as Adamu Mohammed Lafia, in reference to his place of birth, which is the Nasarawa State capital.

Mohammed was born on November 9, 1961. He enlisted in the police in 1986. He has a bachelors degree in geography.

He was at one time a director of peacekeeping operations. He is a former police commissioner in Enugu State and was an AIG in charge of Zone 5.

He is currently a directing staff member at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.

Mohammed has also served with Interpol, the international law enforcement outfit that has Nigeria as a prominent member. He was at the headquarters of the agency in Lyon, France, for several years.

Sources familiar with his career described him as a “diligent and unruffled” police officer.

His elevation might see several DIGs retired from service, an exercise that would be reminiscent of how Buhari sacked DIGs when he named Idris as IG in June 2016.

Idris, who retires today on age grounds, was an AIG when he was appointed.

Idris’ controversial tenure was capped with widespread insinuations that he might remain in office beyond the period permitted by Nigerian laws.

The former IG was accused of corruption and brutality, although he denied wrongdoing and regularly praised himself as a fine law enforcement officer.