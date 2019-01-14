Monday letter2

The carefree attitude to issues concerning women in Nigeria is worrying. A society that gives less attention to issues concerning women is rather digging its grave and calling for its end. The rampant raping of underage girls and women, the incessant assault on them by their men, the sexual harassment of women in schools, offices and even in places of worship, coupled with the terrorists’ attacks that paved way for the abduction of many school girls/women could end the Nigerian society if something urgent is not done towards providing a lasting solution.

The violence against women in Nigeria happens on daily basis but less attention is always given by the authorities and very little efforts are made by the same in addressing these hostilities against women.

Long before now, the case of Ochanya, who was raped to death by her aunt’s husband and son, got the attention of the entire nation but as I write the issue is dying gradually and the perpetrators of the crime may be set free if the authorities fail to do the needful.

Before the Ochanya’s case, Daily Sun newspaper of January 7, 2018, reported an incident where one Mr. Iorember Ade assaulted his wife Ade Queen. The woman later died. The issue has since been reported to the National Human Rights’ Office and the Police IG but nothing reasonable has been done.

Some abducted Chibok schoolgirls are still under the custody of Boko Haram terrorists. Leah Sharibu was abducted together with other school girls from Dapchi; all have been released except her. Note that her continued stay with the Boko Haram is due to her refusal to denounce her faith.

Why must it always be women? What is the government doing to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls in the custody of Boko Haram? What is the government doing towards addressing the incessant brutality of women by men in the country?

As a woman, I am worried because tomorrow, it may be me or any other person related to me. Despite that, any right thinking woman within and outside Nigeria will be worried about the constant torture of women in our country. In every given society, women take care of the production to ensure the availability of people and the continued existence of the society.

Ene Ejembi Agnes,

Asokoro,

Abuja