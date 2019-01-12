PDP Reports  Zakari, INEC, Security Agencies to EU

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the umpteenth time, has reported the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), its National Commissioner, Amina Zakari and the security agencies to the European Union (EU) as the forthcoming elections draw near.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this while playing host to a delegation of European Union Election Observation Mission in Nigeria 2019, expressing concern about the misuse of security agents in the past elections conducted under this administration.

Ologbondiyan also expressed concern over the presence of Zakari in the commission, the role of security agencies and the INEC itself, stressing that it’s not only PDP that is concerned, but majority of the parties.

He pointed out that the mistake PDP made was to have allowed All Progressives Congress (APC) that has no business in governance to take over government.

Ologbondiyan stated: “Amina Zakari should not be found anywhere near the process. We have made our position known to INEC because there will be a direct conflict of interest.

“We believe that election should be free and fair. PDP subscribed to all the tenets of democracy. President Muhammadu Buhari is paying lip service to free, fair and transparent election.

“He refused to assent to the electoral amendment bill. We are convinced that the President was never prepared for free and fair election. PDP as a party does not believe in violence, but would like presidency and INEC to conduct free and fair election, outside of this, we will not agree.”

Earlier, Deputy Chief Observer of EU Observation Mission, Hannah Roberts explained that they were moving round to see the reality on ground, adding that the Mission would have a discussion with range of people, and other contenders and stakeholders.

He said, “We have contact with key persons in the party, we hope you will make yourself available, so that we can know what is going on. As you know, we are invited into the country by INEC.

“We can’t control anything, our mandate is to observe and make recommendations and issue statement, particularly after the election. And, finally, recommendations after the election, in order to make future election better.

“We have observers as we have in the past, spread around the country in different parts so that they can see the reality on ground. The Chief observer will be coming in to observe the

election.”