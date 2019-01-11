Phyno, Kcee, Humble Smith, Bracket, Others Light Up Ojoto

Prominent artists Phyno, Kcee, Humble Smith, Ruff cCin, Bracket, Funny Bone, Frank De Don, Jimmy Jatt and a host of many other celebrities were all present at Ojoto Unity Carnival organised by the millennial real estate entrepreneur Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, who has for over a decade been providing Nigerians with affordable luxury homes in Nigeria.

The carnival, tagged “Ojoto Unity Carnival” is a live entertainment concert organised to thrill the indigenes of Ojoto and neighbors who came back to celebrate Christmas and new year from far and near in Ojoto Community in Anambra State.

It was an event that sons and daughters will not forget in a hurry as ‘the first ever unity carnival’ which caused hours of gridlock from Ojoto Boys Secondary to Oba junction.

Various displays and performances from the like of Phyno, Kcee, Humble Smith, Ruff Coin, Bracket, Funny Bone, Frank De Don, Jimmy Jatt and others at the carnival created enthusiasm among the fans, guests, indigenes who came from far and near to witness the first unity carnival organized by the real estate guru.

The all-star concert featured top superstar artists which left fans and guests clamoring for more excitement. It was kick-started with a football competition that was powered by Victoria Crest Homes, another real estate company and a subsidiary company of Nedcom Oaks, which has also provided affordable luxury homes to Nigerians.

The competition, which was tagged ‘Igwe Unity Cup, Ojoto 2018’ was played by teams in Ojoto community and the host club Victoria Crest FC.

The competition, which kicked off on December 25, 2018 at Ojoto Boys Secondary School pitch witnessed a display of sportsmanship characterised by love and harmony amongst the players.

Former Super Eagles Star Daniel Amokachie popular known as the Bull was present, alongside other Nigerian professional footballers like Olarenwaju Ayobami Kayode and Emmanuel Emenike.

The host, Victoria Crest FC defeated Ofunwa FC at the grand finale to lift the trophy and went away with the grand prize of N300,000, while Ofunwa FC got N200,000 Prizes were also awarded to the highest goal scorer and most valuable player in the competition.

Okonkwo, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Victoria Crest Homes Limited and initiator of the event, during an interview with journalists stated that both initiatives were borne out of the joy of the season and giving back to his community.

According to him, “these initiatives were borne out of the spirit of love and giving back to my community during this festive season so as to help the indigenes and visitors who have come to the town to unwind and have fun this season in an entertainment-like atmosphere. This is a season of love and we want to create excitement for our people.”

He further thanked the indigenes, fans, visitors and invited guests for their support by seizing the moment to bask in the excitement of the yuletide.

His Royal Highness, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu of Ojoto, who was present during the football match, which ended in a penalty shoot-out, congratulated Victoria Crest FC and Ofunwa FC.

The traditional ruler further thanked Okonkwo for creating an exciting atmosphere for the people of Ojoto, neighboring communities and beyond during the festive season.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Marcopolo Group, Dr. Frank Okafor, disclosed that Okonkwo has been greatly involved in giving back to his community.

According to him, the convener just recently constructed roads in Ojoto, distributed transformers to light up the community.

He added, “the indigenes of Ojoto are seriously commending him for impacting positively in the lives of the people of Ojoto and Anambra.”

He added that both the Unity Cup and Carnival apart from bringing the people together, will light up and attract more development to Ojoto.

The real estate guru is however, not a neophyte in the business of giving back to the society as it is something he has passion for.

He established an educational foundation through which he supports in the payment of the WAEC and NECO fees for indigenes of his community.

Knowing fully well that education is a very vital tool in the society, his foundation recently awarded scholarship for all ojoto indigenes in tertiary institution.

Okonkwo also has an empowerment foundation for widows, where he annually gives start-up funds to some of those widows so that they can set up their mini trading activities.