Does Lady Gaga Stand a Chance at the Oscars?

Vanessa Obioha

Usually, the Golden Globes is seen as a precursor of the Oscars, particularly in the most competitive categories. There are times however that permutation doesn’t work perfectly. For instance, last year, both award shows weren’t on the same page on the Best Picture trophy. While the Golden Globes crowned ‘Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri’ winner in that category, the Oscars chose ‘The Shape of Water’.

But the Golden Globes predicted right that Frances McDormand deserved the Best Actress in Drama Motion Picture award, which is why the chances that Lady Gaga will be favoured by the Academy suddenly appeared slim.

Prior to the the 76th edition of the Golden Globes which held on Sunday, Lady Gaga was the projected winner of the Best Actress award in a category that had Glenn Close (The Wife), Nicole Kidman (The Destroyer), Rosamund Pike (A Private War) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me). Gaga was highly lauded for her performance at the Bradley Cooper’s remake of ‘A Star is Born’ and was expected to swoon the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organisers of the show.

With the new twist at Sunday’s event, critics are weighing in if Gaga stands a chance at the Oscars which started its nomination voting on Monday, January 7 and will round up on Monday, January 14. While some agree that Close may be seen as a major threat in the Academy, others argued that Gaga’s performance can still fetch a nod.

The Academy will announce its official nominations on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.