Dangote, BUA Commend NFF’s Transparency on Falcons’ Cash

Two big voices within Corporate Nigeria have thumbed up the Nigeria Football Federation for display of transparency with regards to the N50million and N25million windfalls from both organizations to the Super Falcons, following the team’s triumph at the Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana early last month.

At a special event honouring the Federation’s sponsors and partners and the Super Falcons in Lagos, Mr. Olakunle Alake (Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries) and Otega Ogra (Group Head, Corporate Communications of BUA) and Tajudeen Ahmed (Group Head, Business Development of BUA) lauded the decision by the NFF to have the monies transferred directly to the beneficiaries.

“We asked to transfer the money directly to the NFF but the leadership opted for direct payment to the players and officials. That was a most commendable decision. They sent us the account details of all the beneficiaries and we applaud such diligence and integrity,” said Alake.

Ogra said the NFF leadership had laid good grounds for corporate organizations to want to do business with the Federation with its transparency, integrity and accountability.

The occasion took place on the same day that the NFF published in two major national newspapers, its audited account for the world to see.

Both Dangote Group and BUA have since transferred the monies directly to the bank accounts of the players and officials of the Super Falcons.