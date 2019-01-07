Kwara APC Governorship Candidate Appoints Media Aide

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC), Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, at the weekend appointed a seasoned journalist, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, as his new media aide.

In a statement issued in Ilorin, which was signed by Abdulrasaq’s Executive Assistant, Mr. Oloyin Adevayo, the governorship candidate said the appointment of Ajakaye was borne out of the fact that he has appreciable knowledge of Kwara’s political terrain.

Ajakaye, a mid-career journalist, has also reported for various local and international news media for over one decade.

The statement said as an award-winning journalist, Ajakaye has a degree in History and International Studies, and is currently studying for his Masters in History and Diplomacy.

The statement also said Ajakaye hails from Ifelodun Local Government Council area of the of State.