Buhari to Inaugurate APC Campaign Council Today

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will today inaugurate the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 general elections.

In a statement issued by the Director, Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, it said event would take place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The formal inauguration of the APC national campaign team is coming after the party standard bearer, President Muhammadu Buhari, had already flagged off his presidential campaign for the South-south zone at the Uyo Township stadium in Akwa Ibom State last December.

THISDAY gathered that the delay in the formation and inauguration of the council has been holding down activities at the APC campaign headquarters in Abuja.

Before, only the offices of Director General and the Director of Strategic Communications were fully operational.

It is however expected that the inauguration of the campaign council would signal the commencement of full campaign activities.

Members of the presidential campaign council expected at the inaugural ceremony include co-Chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole (Deputy Chairmen); Senator George Akume and Senator Ken Nnamani (Vice Chairmen).

Other prominent members of the president’s campaign team include the Director General, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi; Senator A.O. Mamora and Waziri Bulama (Deputy Director Generals).

Also, Alhaji Adamu Adamu and Dele Alake are to serve as secretaries to the campaign council while Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko is to serve as zonal director (North West); Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume (North East), Senator Abdullahi Adamu (North Central), Sola Oke (South West), Sharon Ikeazor (South East) and Senator Godswill Akpabio (South South).

Also to be inaugurated during the ceremony are several members of the campaign directorate and other top members of the party’s campaign team.

All gubernatorial candidates who have been appointed to serve as coordinators in non-APC states are expected to attend.