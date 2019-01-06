S’West Group Charges Members to Deliver Atiku

The South West Ward-to-Ward Support Group, a body routing for the victory of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called on members of the group to redouble efforts as the presidential election draws near.

The group zonal coordinator, Chief Taiwo Ajilore made the call in a statement at the weekend, noting that the group should be ready to deliver South West as a political zone and ensure Atiku wins in the election.He noted that Atiku was “making major inroads” into other geopolitical zones which could have decisive effect on his victory and as such the south west arm of the ward-to-ward campaign body must also make its presence felt across board.

He charged members to let all hands be on deck in order “to deliver on its mandate. I want to thank all our members for their sacrifices and devotion to our common goal.

“This election is particularly critical as we make a major decision on our collective future by electing a new president. As a body, we are resolute on the choice of H. E. Atiku Abubakar as our next president. We are also committed to delivering the South West as a political zone”, he stated.

Ajilore said the group was convinced on the need to have a new leadership in the country in order for Nigerians “to overcome hunger, insecurity and general hopelessness”.