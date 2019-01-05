Lush Hair Enters ‘Streets’ to Engage Consumers

In the spirit of the season, popular hair brand and a subsidiary of Lucky Fibres Limited, Lush Hair, have identified with its loyals in an informal settings to celebrate and reward them for consistency of patronage.

The beauty brand which in a road show, stormed Lagos streets in style, connected more with direct users of its products and retailers by way of one on one interaction.

This activity also availed the company an opportunity to get direct feedbacks from consumers on ways and how to serve them better.

The well organised road show started from Lucky Fibre Office in Surulere and moved through Costain,Stadium, Ojuelegba, Mushin and Oshodi.

The movement continued from Ikeja Along through Mangoro,Cement, Iyana Ipaja, Ogba-Ikeja,Maryland, Palm Groove, Fadeyi, Yaba, Oyingbo and back to Costain, all in Lagos.

During the road show, which had in attendance the General Manager of Lucky Fibres, Mr. Jitesh Pamnani, women were seen in droves cheering up the brand’s team, while the brand in return, doled out varieties of gift items to the excited customers.

Speaking on the activity, Brand Manager of Lush Hair, Sukhmbir Pannu, stated that the essence of the show was to know more about product users as well as appreciate them.

“We all know that our product is the newest thing for every Nigerian woman. A lot of our customers have used our products with great satisfaction, but may not have met the brand in its exciting character you are seeing today.

“Our coming out today is also to ensure that all the women in visited locations feel the product and relate with it one-on-one. We are also seizing this opportunity to appreciate the loyalty of our customers and the confidence they repose in us. The Lush Hair brand stands for confident, modern and trendy women,” he said.

Appreciating the brand, one of the beneficiaries of the company’s gift, Mrs. Adeyemi Rita, said, “I’m so excited to see the Lush Hair team face to face and for the gift items presented to me. I have always loved their products and I’m proud to recommend it to friends. We hope to see more exciting products from them this year,” she said.