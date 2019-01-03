Don’t Distract Me from Fixing Infrastructure, Buhari Tells Labour

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja appealed to the organised labour to allow his administration concentrate on its efforts to fix infrastructure in the country and avoid distracting it.

Labour had threatened to embark on nationwide protest next Tuesday over the refusal of the president to send National Minimum Wage Bill with the provision of N30,000 minimum wage to the National Assembly.

Buhari made the appeal while receiving the Executive Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in State House.

“In three and a half years, we have improved tremendously on what we met. We are trying to do infrastructure. No matter which part of the country you come from, you will see the efforts we are making in terms of roads

“We are trying to fix rails. We are trying to do power, through the use of gas and solar. If you note what we have done in these three and a half years, you will not regret voting this administration into power.”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari also stated that Nigeria was doing very well in agriculture and consequently, the country was about to attain food sufficiency and security.

