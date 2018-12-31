Two Feared Dead in Rivers Boat Mishap

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

No fewer than two persons are feared to have drowned when a fully loaded passenger boat capsized in Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The boat was said to be sailing from Abonema to Idama yesterday afternoon when it lost control and capsized.

THISDAY gathered that local divers rushed to the scene and rescued the victims but two persons were yet to be accounted for as at yesterday evening.

While most people were rescued by local divers, it was learnt that two other passengers lost their lives.

In all, 12 passengers were rescued after the boat accident.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officers, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that a boat accident happened in Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The affected passenger boat was travelling from Abonema to Idama when the incident happened and the accident claimed the lives of two persons.

“A search is being conducted for the bodies of the two passengers. The boat was travelling from Abonema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area to Idama when it developed some issues and capsized,” Omoni stressed