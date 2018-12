By Onuminya Innocent

The remains of former President Shehu Shagari on Saturday arrived Sa’ad Abubakar 111 international Airport Sokoto in a Federal Government aircraft with registration number 5N_FGZ at 12:55pm.

The body was received by the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa , Sokoto State Executive Council members and the family members of the late former president.

The funeral programme will start at 2pm.

