Nnamani Eulogises Ugwuanyi on Governance 

Former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as not only a true friend of his community, Amechi Uwani, Enugu South Local Government Area, but also “one of us” who had always supported his people in so many ways. Senator Nnamani spoke during the inauguration of the rebuilt Amechi Uwani Town Union Centre, which was completed with the N5 million first tranche of N10 million earmarked by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s for every community in the state to execute priority development project of their choice.

The elder statesman, who thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for finding time to identify with them despite his tight schedule this festive season, declared: “We remember those who remember us”. Senator Nnamani added that “a good product markets itself” and disclosed that “when the time comes, I will say where our people belong”. He commended the community for utilizing the state government’s grant to complete the project, pointing out that “everybody is happy across the state” because of the existing peace and good governance.