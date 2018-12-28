Excitement as Adron Homes Holds Lemon Party

Mary Nnah

One of the leading Real Estate Management Company, ADRON Homes and properties limited rented the air with fanfare last week Sunday when it hosted staff members, customers alongside entertainers to an elaborate end of the year party tagged ‘Adron Lemon Party”.

The Balmoral Hall of Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos was filled to its brim like a concert of sought. The 7th edition of the company’s annual party is to also mark its seven years of existence.

Nigeria’s finest music acts and comedians such as; D’banj, Davido, Slimcase, CDQ, DJ Switch, Frank Edwards, Asa, young Vanessa Jones, Gordon and Kenny Blaq were featured to thrill guests to a fulfilled evening.

To crown the evening, some members of staff were rewarded for their hard work and loyalty. While men and women whom have impacted the company positively were also honoured in different categories.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADRON Group, Dr. Adetola EmmanuelKing said the essence of the party is to appreciate an individual who has in one way or the other contributed to the growth of the company since its seven years of doing business.

It is also a way of bonding together in love and unity as to largely celebrate the season and our dear country at large in unique colours.

He however announced after D’banj’s impressive performance that the company has deemed him fit to be their 2019 brand Ambassador.

They added that D’banj and one of its young female ambassadors, Vanessa Jones would be paired as face of the property brand on media billboards, fliers, banners, newspapers and other social platforms across states of the federation.

EmmanuelKing recalled that the company picked up Jones at tender age when they discovered that the young lad was full of talents, adding that since then, the company has been sponsoring her academics, made her a young landlord and made her its brand ambassador.

One of the award recipients, Barrister Kemi Osude, a consultant at Adron commended the company for the recognition.

She said the award meant so much to her and it shows that her no hold-back contributions are being acknowledged and appreciated.

She added that she is so pleased with how the company is taking care of its staff members by training and retraining through seminars, workshops and other educative platforms.

Especially by appreciating and sponsoring their trip to any countries of their choice. Also by learning individuals strength and helping them to better build on it.

Osude, however admonished the company to always take staff welfare and well-being seriously as they have been doing given that the company remains an household name and still go places in property management.