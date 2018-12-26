WHO, Niger to Construct 88.6Km Road in Lavun LG

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The World Bank, Niger State and Lavun Local Governments are jointly funding the construction of an 88.6 kilometre road in Lavun Local Government of the state.

The road, which would link Kutigi with Tasan Hajia and Dabban, is part of the governments’ efforts to open up the rural areas of the state.

The chairman of the local government, Alhaji Yakubu Isah Kashikoko, speaking to newsmen in Kutigi, said the road had been neglected “for close to 50 years” thereby retarding the socio-economic growth of the area.

“The people of the area have been suffering for the past 50 years until the coming of this administration. The government has during its campaign promised to fix the road and it has fulfilled it.

“With commencement of work on this project and its timely completion, the people of Kutigi will no longer go through the stress of travelling in the bushes to reach their destinations because the road will connect the local government to the outside world,” he said.

Kashikoko said work on the project, which started in 2017, was expected to be completed in 18 dry months.

He also disclosed that over 25 motorized boreholes have been sunk in various wards of the council thereby solving the problem of lack of potable water to the people in the local government.

The chairman commended the developmental strides of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, adding that Bello’s administration had rehabilitated the Government Science College, Kutigi and the General Hospital in the town, pointing out that the facilities were now providing good services to the people.

On politics, he assured the people that the area had resolved to vote massively for President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Bello as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly candidates in next year’s general election.