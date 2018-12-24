Ecobank Nigeria Promotes Staff

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has announced the promotion of about 1,000 of its members of staff. The latest promotion was in line with the bank’s commitment to recognise and reward excellent performance amongst its staff. The promoted staff cut across all cadres of the workforce.

The Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan who announced this in Lagos, stated that the bank was fully committed to rewarding excellence and would continue to take appropriate positive actions in line with international best practice to sustain excellence in its work force.

Akinwuntan emphasised that Ecobank Nigeria would also continue to simplify its operations and enhance its systems to better serve customers so as to be ahead of the competition in the industry.

“Our focus on the customer, staff and digital platforms are key components of our strategy targeted at reinforcing our position as the leading pan-African bank.

“We will continue to align our people composition, development, recognition and rewards to position us to embrace best practice service models and technologies to enable us deliver on improved customer experience,” he said.

The promoted staff were selected through Ecobank Group’s standardised performance management system.