Mavericks Kitty Group Golf Tournament Tees-off Today

Mavericks Kitty Group End of the Year Golf Tournament will tee-off today with about 80 golfers participating at the event.

The tournament slated for Benin Club golf section’s golf course, GRA Benin City, Edo State is organised by the Mavericks kitty group in conjunction with BCGS is for the purpose of mutually enjoying the game of golf, and to promote the aspirations of all members of Benin Club.

The group competition secretary, Air Commodore Oscar Iyare, noted that about 80 members within the golf section are participating at the tournament and it will feature men’s, ladies, veteran and super veteran category as well as regular men, and Mavericks members respectively.

“The Mavericks kitty group under the leadership of AVM Hassan Aliyu with 25 members within the golf section decided to organise the tournament for all members of BCGS, with the purpose of mutually enjoying the game of golf and promotes the aspirations not only for golf section but of Benin Club as a whole.

“There are lots of golf related trophies and other prizes to be won by all those who distinguished themselves in various categories at the event.

“This edition is a closed tournament for BCGS members only, but there is a plan to make it an open tournament to other golfers across the country next year. The group comprises of people of like mind similar to The Lord’s group, Jami-Jami group, and Solid golf group within the club, Iyare said. “