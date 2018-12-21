Oshiomhole: God will Not Allow PDP Return to Power

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that God will not allow the return of the opposition Peoples Democratic Power (PDP) to power in 2019.

He accused the former ruling party of looting the country throughout its 16 years in power.

Oshiomhole said only President Muhammadu Buhari can salvage the country and return it to prosperity.

The APC helmsman spoke Thursday in Lafia, capital of Nasarawa State while flagging off the 2019 state-wide campaign of the party.

He urged the people of Nasarawa State to vote massively for President Buhari and other APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.

He also presented the party’s flag to the governorship candidate, Abdullahi Sule and all other APC Senate, House of Representatives and state Assembly candidates.

Oshiomhole said he knew that the Nasarawa APC made the choice of Sule as the party’s govenorship candidate because they have known his track record.

He said: “I am not really the one to introduce him to you. Mine is to present this symbol of our commitment, of our unity, of our determination to enable him not to only contest and win the governorship, but to ensure that after victory the office is used to promote and deliver the greatest good to this great number of citizens and residents of Nasarawa State.”

He explained that God healed the president to shame the PDP, which he said wished him dead.

Buhari, according to him, will win the 2019 general elections with landslide votes.

He lauded the giant strides of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in the state and his policy of inclusiveness and urged the APC governorship candidate to follow the footsteps of the outgoing Al-Makura when elected.

He explained that he has painstakingly followed the developmental achievements of the governor in all sectors of the state and appealed to the people of Nasarawa South to reward Al-Makura by voting him to represent them at the Upper Chamber.

Al-Makura urged the people of the state to return President Buhari in 2019 and all other APC candidates in the state.

He said the president has done a lot for the state by providing 33 KVA electricity and award of contract for the dualisation of Keffi- Makurdi, Abuja road among many other achievements.

He thanked all the governorship aspirants of the party in the state for accepting to work tirelessly for the victory of the party in the state.

Sule promised to use his experience in the private sector to bring development to the state.

He noted that he will continue from where Al-Makura stopped and take the state to the next level, adding that he will hit the ground running immediately he takes over from Al-Makura because he has already set the template.