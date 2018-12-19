Messi Presented with Record Fifth European Golden Shoe Award

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has said that he “never imagined having so much success” after being presented with a record fifth European Golden Shoe award.

The Argentine scored 34 goals in 36 La Liga appearances in 2017-18, making him the highest goal-scorer in Europe ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (32).

Messi’s latest Golden Shoe award moves him one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won four in total.

“The truth is I had no idea this would happen when I started,” said Messi.

“I dreamt of playing professional football and enjoying success, I love the game, but I never imagined I would have so much.”

Tottenham’s Harry Kane finished third in the rankings with 30 Premier League goals, while former Real Madrid forward Ronaldo – now at Juventus – ended the season with 26 goals in 27 league matches.

Messi currently leads Europe’s goal-scoring charts once again, with 14 goals so far this term, as he targets a sixth Golden Shoe award.