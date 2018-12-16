Osinbajo Flays Politicians Promoting Discord, Disunity

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) Saturday flayed some politicians who had been fanning an ember of discord with intents to cause division in the country, noting that the country cannot grow in an atmosphere of conflict and disunity.

Osinbajo, however, commended Ahmadiyyah Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, for preaching messages of peace, tolerance and unity among its followers, other religions and different ethnic nationalities in the country.

He made the remarks at the 66th Jalsa Salana of Ahmadiyyah held at Ilaro, Ogun State yesterday, expressing delight at the peaceful manner the movement, has been conducting its affairs and noted that its model has become famous all over the world

He stated that Nigeria could only achieve greatness in an atmosphere that is devoid of chaos and division, urging Nigerians to unite and co-exist peacefully among themselves, regardless of their faiths.

The VP said, “I am very pleased that the Ahmadiyyah Movement has always been the one that preaches peace and unity among all men, regardless of their religions. That has been one of the major ways that the Ahmadiyyah Movement has become famous across different parts of the country and even all over the world.”

Osinbajo added that peace “is one of the most important things of all. When you look at the history of countries all over the world and when you look at history of men all over the world, you will find that those who prevail on you can be regarded as true leaders, persons that we must follow, are those men and women who preach peace among all men.

“Our country is one where many times people want to create division. They want to create division between Muslims and Christians. They want to create division between tribes.

“They want to create division between men. But God sees us as one. He does not see us as tribes. He sees us all as one people. I want to thank you in particular, because you have continued to preach that message of unity and peace.

“Our country can be great and will be greater because of people like you. The reason our country can be great is, because first of all, you have chosen to live among other people in unity and you have all chosen to teach other people to live in unity and love.

“I want to say to you that if we continue that way, surely the Lord God Almighty will bless us and bless our nation and our nation will move forward,” the vice president explained.