Glo Launches Online Talent Competition

National telecom operator, Globacom, has added further excitement to the festive season with the unveiling of an online talent competition in which creative subscribers stand to win a total of N4.8 million in cash prizes. The competition is to run via social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Called GLOIN60SECONDS, the challenge, which is widely seen as Nigeria’s biggest online talent competition, requires subscribers to upload a one-minute video of themselves showcasing their talents on their social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and hashtag it on #GLOIN60SECONDS . The video could either be music, dance, comedy, poetry or any other creative ability.

Globacom said in a press statement in Lagos that participants were also expected to follow Glo on any of the company’s social media pages @Globacomlimited on Instagram, @Gloworld on Twitter and Gloworld on Facebook record and upload the video and register online.

The online campaign will run for eight weeks from December 10, 2018, to February 3, 2019, and will have seven lucky contestants with the highest video likes winning 50,000 each every week, making a total of 56 winners. This will be followed by the grand finale in which N200,000 consolation prizes will be presented to five runners-up. A grand prize of 1 million naira will be won by the overall winner, Globacom explained.

“As part of our celebration of the festive season, we are offering our subscribers the chance to break the internet with excitement in 60 seconds. Just for uploading a video of themselves doing what they enjoy doing, they stand a chance of winning fantastic cash prizes in the competition,” the statement added.

“Glo in 60 seconds is, therefore, meant to engage, showcase budding talents and reward young creative people in Nigeria’s social media space. We call on young talented Nigerians to make optimum use of this opportunity, follow Glo on any of the social media pages, upload their video, register and get their friends and family members to like the video and they could win N50,000, N200,000 or even the grand prize of N1m ”, Globacom stated.

The company also said that participants could upload as many videos as possible per week, but that the videos would only be eligible for weekly prize in the week uploaded. “To be eligible for prizes in other weeks they could upload as many videos every week. However, these videos will be eligible for Grand Finale entry,” the statement concluded.