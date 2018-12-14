Access Bank Wins Sustainability Awards

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has named Access Bank Plc the ‘Most Sustainable Bank of the Year’ in the 2018 edition of its annual awards for sustainability which held in Lagos recently.

Coming twice in as many years, the recognition, according to a statement validates the commitment of the Herbert Wigwe-led financial institution to position sustainability at the core of its operations and service delivery.

“It follows several successes recorded by the bank in the year under review especially in the areas of sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR),” the statement added.

It further revealed that the bank also received top prize in ‘Excellence in Women Economic Empowerment’ and ‘Sustainable Transaction of the Year’ categories for its achievements in the oil and gas and power sectors.

In his reaction to the award recognition, Wigwe, who is the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank dedicated the victory to the staff and customers of the financial institution while appreciating them for their continued trust in its policies.

According to him, receiving such accolades from the CBN was an indication that the bank was on the right path with its sustainability efforts.

“We are very excited to have been done this honour by the Central Bank of Nigeria. We see it as more than an award but an indicator that our efforts are been recognised and a challenge for us to keep at it. “We dedicate these awards to our loyal customers and committed staff members for believing in the bank’s vision of helping to build a sustainable Nigeria and by extension, Africa,” Wigwe said.

Also, the bank’s Head, Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, expressed delight at the awards stating that such recognition would further boost the financial institution’s interest in sustainability in the years to come.

“We have in time past received several awards for our efforts in Sustainability but we are particularly excited about this one for obvious reasons especially as we are winning some categories back to back. “This further proves that our efforts are been recognised and duly rewarded, and for this, we are really grateful,” Victor-Laniyan said.