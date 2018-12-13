Buhari Writes Dogara, to Present 2019 Budget Wednesday

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has informed the National Assembly that he would ‎lay the 2019 Appropriation Bill before the federal lawmakers Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, read the president’s letter at plenary Thursday.

In his letter addressed to Speaker Dogara, President Buhari said: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the House of Representatives to grant me the slot of 1000 hours Wednesday, December 19, 2018 to formerly present the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.”

Some members of the House of Representatives however lashed out at the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, for pointing accusing fingers at the parliament for the delay in the presentation of the budget after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.