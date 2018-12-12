Oriental Energy List Programmes for Host Communities

By Okon Bassey in Uyo

Oriental Energy Resources Limited has attributed the success it achieved in Akwa Ibom State to maintaining a close working relationship with relevant government agencies, community-based and non-governmental organisations.

The oil company also affirmed its commitment to safe operations and sustainable development of its host communities in the state; with operations done in line with international best practices.

Briefing newsmen in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital recently, the company’s Head of Community and Government Relations, Dr Uwem Ite, stressed the importance of corporate social responsibility.

He said the Oriental Energy had carried out many social investment initiatives and programmes within its host communities in Akwa Ibom State since the commencement of operations.

He listed such investment and programmes to include, annual free medical outreach, scholarship awards to students in tertiary institutions as well as the multi-million-naira 100 housing units called ‘Oriental Village,’ currently under construction in Enwang, the headquarters of Mbo Local Government Area.

Other social investment initiatives include enterprise development scheme, and support for University of Uyo’s Departments of Petroleum and Chemical Engineering, among others.

“We conducted a one-week free medical outreach in July this year for 4000 beneficiaries drawn from Effiat, Enwang, Uda, Ebughu and Udesi communities in Mbo Local Government Area and its environs.” he said.

He explained that the outreach held at Enwang Primary Health Centre addressed several unmet health care needs of the beneficiaries, which included traditional rulers, men, women, youths and school children.

“Also, free medical supplies were distributed including pregnancy kit bags for 200 expectant mothers as well as dental and hygiene kits for school children.

“Again, as part of our efforts to contribute to human capital development in our host communities, we instituted an annual scholarship scheme for students in tertiary institutions.

“Since 2009, more than 850 students have received financial support from Oriental Energy to complete their education through the scholarship programme. For instance, 65 per cent of the total number of awards were made to indigenes of Mbo communities in the 2018/2019 academic session.

“It would also interest you to know that in 2017, we launched a 700-million-naira modern residential estate in Enwang, the headquarters of Mbo Local Government Area.

“The secured estate named “Oriental Village Mbo” is currently under construction and consists of 100 housing units, six learning centers and a clinic will be powered by a solar electrification system.

“When completed, the housing units will be given to free to the beneficiaries from Effiat and other Mbo communities in Akwa Ibom State.

“The allocation framework of the housing units and management of the estate for sustainability has been developed and agreed by the relevant stakeholders.”