Monarchs Strengthen Nasarawa Varsity/Dundee Ties

Staff from one of the leading Scottish universities were treated to a royal welcome as they met with two esteemed Nigerian graduates.

Representatives of the University of Dundee recently met with the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III and the Emir of Bakura, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Sani, both of whom are alumni of the institution, as part of continuing engagement with the university’s graduate community in the country.

The Emir of Keffi graduated from the university in 2004 with a Master of Law LLM degree, while the Emir of Bakura obtained his Master of Science from Dundee in 1977.

Representatives of the university and their counterparts from Nasarawa State University met to establish ties between the two institutions.

Overwhelmed by the warm welcome they got, Professor Peter McEleavy from the University of Dundee said: “Engaging with alumni is a central part of my role as the university’s Academic Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa. However, this is the first time I have been received at a palace and welcomed by a traditional horn player, drums and singers.

He explained the Keffi Emirate’s historical ties with Scotland and affirmed his desire to promote his university in Nasarawa State. “We were delighted when he accompanied us to Nasarawa State University, where he is the Chancellor and where productive discussions began with the institution’s senior management team.”

The University of Dundee already enjoys a strong relationship with Nigeria with almost 150 students currently studying there. Dundee has become a popular destination for Nigerian students, offering high-quality courses relating to the country’s oil and gas sector, as well as business, engineering and law.

A second member of the visiting team from the University of Dundee’s Centre for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, Professor Raphael Heffron said: “These visits were highlights of our visit to this amazing country. It was truly an honour to meet the Emir of Keffi and to hear his support of Dundee’s Nigerian alumni network and we look forward to further developing our relationship with students from Nigeria.”