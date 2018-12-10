Smile, Taxify Collaborate to Boost Driver-Rider Experience

By Nosa Alekhuogie

Smile Communications Nigeria is set to enhance the experiences of Taxify drivers and their riders through a strategic partnership deal with Taxify.

The move was designed to improve internet connectivity on trips with 4G LTE, that would also help drivers reduce operating cost on every trip.

The partnership, which is available to all registered drivers across Nigeria, offers them the opportunity to own a Smile device bundled with a bespoke data plan at an affordable rate. The service would also include free in-car superfast broadband internet access to improve rider’s experiences on the go.

Announcing the partnership in Lagos recently, the General Manager, Sales and Distribution at Smile Nigeria, Onamari Horsfall, said: “This partnership is very exciting for both organisations. It combines the innovative services that empower Smile customers to stay in touch with loved ones and achieve more, with Taxify’s reliable and safe rides necessary for passengers to commute.”

Country Manager for Nigeria at Taxify, Uche Okafor, said: “The strategic partnership with Smile is consistent with our mission to be the best way to move within the country. Better internet access equals a more reliable and rewarding service both on the driver end and the rider end and this partnership will be instrumental to help guarantee an overall better experience for everyone within the Taxify ecosystem.”

Acclaimed as the pioneer of 4G LTE technology in West Africa, Smile Nigeria has consistently provided value adding products and services. The partnership aligns with Smile’s global vision to be the telecommunications service provider of choice in its market while simultaneously enabling its customers to achieve more, Horsfall said, adding that its partner in the venture Taxify is the leading European ride-hailing platform, connecting millions of passengers and drivers around the world to make travel easier, quicker and more reliable.

Taxify’s efficient and tech-enabled business model benefits both drivers who have to pay a smaller commission as well as passengers who end up paying less for their ride. Founded by Markus Villig, Taxify launched in 2013. It’s one of the fastest-growing ride-hailing platform in Europe and Africa with investors including Daimler, Didi Chuxing and Korelya Capital.

Taxify has more than 15 million users in over 25 countries and 60 cities globally.