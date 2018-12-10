Leo Burnett Wins NB Account

In a keenly contested multi-agency pitch, a Lagos based advertising agency, Leo Burnett Lagos has emerged winner of the highly coveted Nigerian Breweries Below-the-line (BTL) design account.

Nigerian Breweries is the leading brewery firm in Nigeria with over 32 brands in its portfolios.

Leo Burnett was said to have won the creative development account of the brewery giant effective November 2018.

Feedback from the pitch indicated that Leo Burnett Lagos demonstrated a clear understanding of the target audience as shoppers and not just as consumers in designing trade channel communications that focused on Premium and Modern Trade.

Nigerian Breweries was impressed with the agency outing and therefore, congratulated Leo Burnett for its understanding of the brief.

A Nigerian Breweries representative who pleaded anonymity said, “We appreciate the quality of work presented and look forward to a fulfilling partnership with Leo Burnett.”

While expressing optimism over the business, the Chief Operating Officer of Leo Burnett Lagos, Lekan Lawal said, “We are both thrilled and honoured to be partnering with Nigerian Breweries as we collaborate in deepening the tremendous affinity of their brands in Nigeria through a thorough understanding of the consumers, using our proprietary ‘Arc’ shopper marketing tool that allows us understand people not just as consumers, but as shoppers.”

Leo Burnett Lagos prides itself in the use of the “Humankind philosophy” an approach that gives them a competitive edge, allowing them to design communication that positively changes the way people think and behave.