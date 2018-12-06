House Urges Buhari to Forward New Minimum Wage for Consideration

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to forward the proposed new minimum wage to the National Assembly for consideration.

The members made the call yesterday after they adopted a motion by Hon. Sani Zoro (Jigawa, APC) urging the them to intervene in the crisis between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which resulted in the lingering strike by university lecturers.

According to Zoro, President Buhari should transmit the tripartite agreement on national minimum wage to the National Assembly to prevent industrial actions by the organised labour, which he said if not averted, is capable of crippling Nigeria’s socio-economic and political activities.

He said: “The federal government should henceforth and in good faith implement its agreement with ASUU to prevent incessant strikes by the university lecturers.”

He also requested that a joint Senate and House of Representatives ad hoc committee be constituted to investigate the remote and immediate causes of Tuesday’s picketing of the National Assembly by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and make appropriate recommendations to the two legislative chambers for appropriate action.

When Zoro’s motion was put to voice vote by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, there was no dissenting voice.