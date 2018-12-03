Amstel Malta Promotes Healthy Living

Promoters of Amstel Malta, a premium malt drink, from the stable of Nigerian Breweries, have advocated the need for healthy living among Nigerian consumers. They stated this as the brand hosted hundreds of fitness enthusiasts at the 2018 FitFam Fest. The exercise attracted fitness pundits and fans from different parts of the world and international and local fitness celebrities, who shared their experiences and wealth of knowledge regarding the ever-growing fitness industry.

This year’s edition showcased an array of healthy food vendors, fitness exhibitors and events, fitness and wellness speakers, conference sessions and nutrition chefs at the FitFam nutrition master classes.

Amstel Malta’s support played a part in delivering fun-filled experiences to participants in consonance with the brand’s commitment to always encourage people to be their best. The event also provided a very unique avenue for the brand to interact with its esteemed consumers and fans.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, NB Plc., Ugo Ahukannah said,

“In a bid to drive fitness as a lifestyle, Amstel Malta has supported a number of activities across Nigeria like the Okpekpe Race and its support of the NFF. With the FitFam Fest, we’re going further to encourage Nigerians to go all in and be their best in every area of their lives, especially in health and wellness.”