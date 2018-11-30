Don’t Politicise Religion, Buhari Warns

*Says Christians, Muslims can flourish together

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

As Nigerian prepares for its general election in about 70 days, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned leaders of thoughts across all divides, especially those in the political class, to desist from actions and utterances capable of polarising the country along religious lines.

The president made the call in an opinion article he authored titled: ‘Don’t Politicise Religion in Nigeria: Muslims and Christians Can Flourish Together,’ and published in The Church Times, a media outfit known for informed and independent reporting of Church and world news on Friday, November 30.

President Buhari, who quoted extensively from the Bible and the Quran to drive home his argument, also drew inference from the popular story of Reverend Samuel Ajayi Crowther, who after he received freedom from his slave masters on their way to America from Europe, returned to Nigeria to establish the first Anglican mission in Yorubaland with the first Bibles translated into Yoruba and Hausa languages.

Underscoring the fact that Nigeria has the largest Christian population on the African continent and that the messages and teachings of Christianity are part of the fabric of each person’s life, President Buhari stated that: “Along with the millions of Christians in Nigeria today, I believe in peace, tolerance, and reconciliation; in the institution of the family, the sanctity of marriage, and the honour of fidelity; in hope, compassion, and divine revelation.

“Like Bishop Crowther, I am a descendant of Abraham; unlike him, I am a Muslim. I believe our two great religions can not only peacefully coexist but also flourish together. But Muslims and Christians must first turn to one another in compassion. For, as it says in Amos 3.3: ‘Do two walk together, unless they have agreed to meet?’

“As they are people of the Book, I believe that there is far more that unites Muslims and Christians than divides them. In fact, I believe that the messages of the Bible are universal: available for anyone to exercise, and instructive to all.

“We must resist the temptation to retreat into our communities, because, if we do, we can only look inwards. It is only when we mix that we can reach new and greater possibilities.

“Whichever religion or religious denomination they choose to follow, Nigerians are devout. Anything that Nigerians believe will place impositions on their practice, and belief is therefore sure to cause widespread alarm.

“And, unfortunately, there are those who seek to divide Nigerians — and our two great religions — and to do so for their own advantage.

“I stand accused — paradoxically — of trying to Islamise Nigeria while also being accused by Boko Haram terrorists of being against Islam. My Vice-President is a devout man, a Christian pastor. He, too, is accused of selling out his religion, because of his support for me.

“This is not the first time that I, nor, indeed, my Christian-Muslim evenly split cabinet, have been the subject of such nonsense. Fortunately, the facts speak differently from the words of those who seek to divide us from one another.”

He reiterated that since he took over power, Boko Haram has been significantly and fatally degraded, while at the same time, he had befriended church leaders and church groups both within and outside our country; my Vice-President has addressed and opened dialogue with Muslims up and down our land.

According to President Buhari, “In all things, we seek that which all well-meaning Christians and well-meaning Muslims must seek: to unite, respect, and never to divide. Does it not say ‘There is no compulsion in religion’ (Qur’an 2.256)? Does it not say ‘Forbid him not: for he that is not against us is for us’ (Luke 9.50)? This, surely, is the path that followers of both our two great religions must walk.”

But regrettably, he noted that “Those who wish us all to walk apart have recently found another focus for their efforts: the tragic clashes between nomadic herdsmen and settled farmers in the central regions of Nigeria.

“For generations, herders have driven their cattle from the north to the centre of our country; they tend to be predominantly Muslim, although not exclusively. The farmers, in certain areas of central Nigeria, are predominantly Christian.

“The causes of this conflict are not religious or theological, but temporal. At the heart of this discord is access to rural land, exacerbated both by climate change and population growth.

“Sadly, there are some who seek to play fast and loose and so make others believe that these are not the facts. When religion is claimed as the cause — and by those who know that it is not — it only makes finding a resolution more difficult.

“The government has taken action to mediate, to bring the two groups together in peace and unity. But we also need all parties to follow the teachings of the scriptures, and encourage reconciliation rather than cause division. As it is said: ‘Having eyes do you not see, and having ears do you not hear?’ (Mark 8.18).

“As our constitution codifies, politicising religion has no place in Nigeria; for it makes us turn away from one another; it makes us retreat into our communities and walk different paths.

“I believe that there is a better way. To those who seek to divide, I still hold my hand out in brotherhood and forgiveness. I ask only that they stop, and instead encourage us to turn towards one another in love and compassion. Nigeria belongs to all of us. This is what I believe.”