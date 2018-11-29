Governor Commends NBC on Youth Empowerment

Raheem Akingbolu

The Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has commended the management of Nigerian Bottling Company(NBC) Limited for its commitment to the socio-economic well-being of the nation particularly in the areas of youth empowerment aimed at reducing the growing level of unemployment in the country.

He made this assertion while delivering the opening remarks at the 3-day NBC Youth Empowered Programme held recently in Enugu.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs.Cecilia Ezeilo, expressed delight in the Youth Empowered programme which he noted would complement the government’s effort towards addressing the challenges of unemployment and underemployment confronting the youths in the state.

According to her, the initiative was another laudable effort by the private sector to support the state government in achieving its target for youth development and empowerment.

“We are particularly pleased to learn that by 2020 this initiative would have supported over 100,000 young unemployed persons between the ages of 18-30 years to build life skills, business skills and long-lasting networks to facilitate their transition to employment” she said.

She charged other corporate entities to follow in NBC’s footsteps and make their own contribution towards addressing this important and urgent necessity.

Also speaking during the workshop, the Country CSR Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company, Mr. Ekuma Eze, described the company’s investment in the youth empowerment programme as a further demonstration of the its faith in the youths.

Eze, explained that the initiative was designed to empower Nigerian youths to realise their full potential.

He said: “The future of this country belongs to the youth. If we do not give them the opportunity to develop, many years down the line it would tell on the progress of the entire nation.

“With Enugu being the seventh state to be reached with the workshop, the NBC Youth Empowered Program remains committed to support the government in the actualising of its goal to prepare young people to win in the business environment and be globally competitive.”

Eze, therefore urged the participants to avail themselves of the unique benefits of the workshop and its comprehensive curriculum covering project and time management, business planning, financial literacy, negotiation, sales skills and a variety of self-development life skills.

He revealed that the team with the best business pitching ideas would enjoy five weeks training from a global organisation – UNIDO as well as empowerment support after the conclusion of the training.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Enugu state, Mr. Joseph Udedi, urged the youths to make the best use of opportunities by acquiring the skills that would guarantee a better future for them, especially at a time when white collars jobs may not be readily available.