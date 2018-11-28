SDP Candidate Alleges Plot to Substitute His Name

Sylvester Idowu

The House of Representatives candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Warri Federal Constituency, Chief Monday Keme, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by some unnamed politicians to substitute his name as the party’s candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Keme, who, however, did not mention names of those behind the plot, noted that the plan was to substitute his name as the duly elected candidate of the party during the primary for one of the aspirants who failed to pick the ticket of another political party in the area.

Addressing newsmen in Warri, the SDP candidate called on the state and national leadership of the party to resist the plot to replace his name as the candidate of the party.

“Sometime in August 2018, the National Working Committee of the SDP met and issued Notice of the 2019 General Election where interested members of the party were requested to purchase Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms starting August 20th to September 7th, 2018.

“As an interested party member, I bought the forms and submitted to the party through the Delta State Chairman, Hon. Oke Idawane.

“On September 28th, 2018, I appeared before the party screening committee in Asaba and was screened and issued a certificate as the only candidate of the party in Warri Federal Constituency.

“On the 3rd of October 2018, the party conducted primaries for the office of Senate for Delta South Senatorial District between Dr. Nana and Barr. Irone Rita. There at the venue, I was announced by the electoral committee as the party’s candidate for Warri Federal Constituency in the 2019 elections,” he explained.

Keme insisted that he remained the candidate of the party and enjoys the support of party members who had been working hard to ensure the SDP wins the Warri Federal Constituency seat in the election.