Hold FG to Account on Credible Elections, Wike Tasks BON

• Sacks GMs of state-owned broadcast stations

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) to strive to hold the federal government to account on issues of credible elections.

This is as the governor also announced the sack of the general managers of three state-owned broadcast stations for failing to identify with BON.

He also called on broadcasters to work to ensure that the votes of Nigerians count in 2019.

He spoke yesterday at the Government House Port Harcourt during a courtesy visit by the BON.

“You have a responsibility. You have a role to play. If you don’t play that role, history will not forgive you. You owe this country truthful reportage of the emerging political events”, he said.

The governor also announced the immediate sack of the General Managers of Rivers State Television, Garden City FM and Radio Rivers for failing to participate in the activities of the BON.

“I hereby sack the General Managers of the three state-owned Radio Stations. BON will be here in Rivers State for their AGM and the General Managers of the three state-owned are not here, when those from other states are here. People must learn to take their jobs seriously “, he said.

He also said, “BON must work towards telling the world that things are not working in the country. This federal government has failed.”

He said that BON must strive to hold the federal government to account on issues of credible elections.

The governor said: “Why are you not broadcasting on key issues that negatively affect the people? Why are you not telling the people the truth? BON should play their critical role as we head into 2019”.

The governor declared that President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to sign the fifth amended Electoral Act because they want to rig the 2019 general election.

“You must work to ensure that the votes of the people count in 2019. For us in Rivers State, nobody can rig us out. We are prepared to ensure that the votes of our people count. There is only one party in this state and that is the PDP,” he said.

He noted that INEC as an institution has become irresponsible, working against the processes for credible polls.

Governor Wike said that the build up towards 2019 does not indicate that there will be credible elections.

Earlier, the Chairman of Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, Mr John Momoh, thanked the Rivers State Government for hosting the organisation.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for his outstanding projects delivery, urging him to continue to work on the path of development.

He said that BON are in Rivers State for their Annual General Meeting which will focus on broadcasting in a challenging media environment.