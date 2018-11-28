Bamisedun among AABLA 2018 West Africa Finalists

As the grand finale of the eight edition of the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) draws near, expectations are high that BWL Agency founder Ronke Bamisedun will emerge overall winner for the category Young Business Leader of the Year for West Africa.

She was announced finalist alongside other notable leaders across the continent on November 9.

Bamisedun was recently profiled by Leading Ladies Africa and YNaija as one of 100 Most Inspiring Nigerian Women.

She is also a member of the elite 2017 class of Forbes 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs in Africa under 30 and recently shortlisted on the YNaija power list 2018. She is a young leader making considerable impact in her industry, community, country and this impact has transcended boarders.

Her company, BWL Agency, is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing SMEs and has received remarkable recognition since its inception.

This year, they received the Gold SABRE Award for the best Public Relations campaigns in West Africa.

They also received two certificates of excellence in the marketing to consumers and food and beverage categories. BWL’s client portfolio includes Pernod Ricard (Jameson, Martell, Absolut, and Chivas), and Universal Music Group Nigeria, among others.

In her remarks, she expressed gratitude over her nomination. “I am deeply honoured to be recognised by such a prestigious award and be in the company of such young, inspiring, innovative business leaders. This recognition emphasises and hopefully motivates anyone building, challenging the norm and daring to be different in this environment that there is light at the end of the tunnel. I deeply appreciate my clients and my team for the endless support, late nights and patience.”

AABLA, which is in partnership with CNBC Africa, recognises individuals who have made a notable impact in their industry, community, country and continent as a whole. This year’s edition will host a series of regional award ceremonies in East, West and Southern Africa before an all Africa winner will be selected at a grand finale.

Finalists from all corners of Africa for the various categories will all assemble at the AABLA’s exclusive gala dinner in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 29, 2018 to award these phenomenal individuals. The winner of the Young Business Leader of the year for West Africa will be announced at the gala dinner on Thursday

Other finalists in this category include; Ghanian Dr Elikem Tamaklo, Managing Director, Nyaho Medical Centre; and Achenyo Helen Asimegbe, CEO, Stylemark Mall Enterprises. The award is presented by Lancaster University.