APGA Flags Off Presidential Campaign, December 6

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The All Progressives Congress (APGA) has said that it will commence its presidential campaigns on December 6 in Awaka, Anambra State.

The decision to flag off its campaign for the 2019 presidential election was reached at strategy meeting between the Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano and members of the campaign committee of the party at the Government House in Awka at the weekend.

The National Chairman of APGA, Victor Oye confirmed to THISDAY.

Oye who replied THISDAY’s enquiry through a text message said the party has consulted with stakeholders nationwide.

A source told THISDAY that the national leadership of APGA will use the occasion to formally unveil the manifesto of the party to Nigerians.

The party will be seeking to extend its presence from Anambra to other parts of the country.

The source said that the party was hoping to consolidate on its landslide victory in the last governorship election in Anambra state by working for an impressive outing at the presidential poll as well as governorship and legislative elections in 2019.

For the first time since the demise of its leader, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, APGA elected a presidential candidate, Major General John W.T Gbor (rtd) for the 2019 general elections. Gbor hails from Benue state while his running mate Chief Chukuweke hails from Imo state.