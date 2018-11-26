NBCC to Hold Annual President’s Dinner

Preparations are in top gear for this year’s Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) annual Presidential Dinner and Awards. The event which is billed to take place on the 30th of November 2018, in Lagos.

It would be sponsored by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited and would be chaired by the founder and Chairman of Honeywell Group, Dr. Oba Otudeko.

Also expected to grace the ceremony is Dr. John Momoh OON, Chief Executive Officer, Channels Television who is the event’s Guest Speaker and other distinguished professionals from various sectors.

The 2018 NBCC Presidential Dinner and Awards will offer networking opportunities with some of the best in corporate Nigeria; extending our gratitude by giving out awards to individuals and companies such as Guardian Newspaper, Ernest and Young to mention a few, the dinner will also feature live entertainment from a band and Edufirst campaign artistes.

According to the Director General, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Bunmi Afolabi, the 2018 Presidential Dinner and Awards would create a platform for high level networking among icons of Nigeria’s business community and highlight the organization’s leading role in fostering closer business ties between Nigeria and Britain.

“It is also an excellent occasion to celebrate deserving individuals and corporate organisations who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field in an evening that promises to be relaxing and entertaining” she stated.

Tasked with promoting two-way trade and investment opportunities between Nigeria and Britain, the NBCC is one of the country’s largest and most broadly-based business organisation, revered for its high-quality policies and strategic advocacy.